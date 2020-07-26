Tragedy Strikes 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Amal Sehrawat: Loses Father to Covid-19, Mother Tests Positive 2nd Time

Actor Amal Sehrawat's life has taken a turn for the worst amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor has spoken about his father's demise due to COVID-19 and how is mother has now tested positive for the infection for the second time.

Sharing everything that has happened during these difficult times, Amal wrote, "Dear Instagram Family, I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since few days. I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice (sic)."

He added, "It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father that's helping us to sail through. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends, relatives, entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout. My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it (sic)."

Amal plays Jagjeet Singh Dhillon aka Jagga on Choti Sarrdaarni. Jagga is Kulwant (Anita Raaj) and Meher's (Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia) elder brother. The show recently returned to television with fresh episodes.