'Tragic not to Speak for 13 Years': Gangai Amaran After Meeting Brother Ilayaraja

The meetup pictures of Ilayaraja and Gangai Amaran have become a new internet sensation. The photographs of the celebrity brother’s meetup have been shared by Gangai Amaran’s son and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on his social media with a Tweet, “Pavalar brothers reunion!! @ilaiyaraaja @gangaiamaren.”

As the photos from Ilayaraja and Gangai Amaran’s meetup went viral, it was reported that the duo met each other after long 13 years. Earlier, reports claimed that Ilayaraja and his brother Gangai Amaran had not spoken to each other in many years.

In the viral photos, the duo can be seen in traditional dhoti kurta attire posing for photos.

In an interaction with Vikatan, Gangai Amaran opened up about the meeting and revealed that his elder brother Ilayaraja had called him, something he was waiting for years. He said that as soon as he got to know about Ilayaraja’s call, he immediately went to meet him.

“I was talking with him for half an hour. He was talking nicely without any fights,” Gangai Amaran added.

Elated to meet his elder brother, Gangai Amaran further said from now on, they both will be happy together, and it was a tragedy not to speak for 13 years.

“It’s not like that anymore. I’m happy now. I’m going home happy," he added.

To share the news with his friends and family on Twitter, Gangai Amaran announced that he met Isai Gnani Ilayaraja. Posting the image from the meeting, Gangai Amaran captioned, “Today’s meeting… Thank God Relationships Sequel… !!!”

It is said that the musician Ilayaraja had come to Chennai at an early age with his three brothers in search of opportunities in the Tollywood industry. The four were united even in poverty. Music composer Ilayaraja and filmmaker Gangai Amaran have worked together on many projects, including Karakattakkaran.

