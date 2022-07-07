Trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna Promises Nail-Biting Thriller

The trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh’s much-anticipated film Driver Jamuna was released on Wednesday, and it promises a nail-biting thriller loaded with high-octane action sequences. Aishwarya will be seen doing the role of a cab driver caught in difficult circumstances.

The trailer provides a glimpse of how Aishwarya is a very committed driver, highly devoted to her job. Her aunt even advises that a cab driver’s job is not easy for a woman. Aishwarya doesn’t agree with the same. Her aunt’s words turn out to be true when she finds herself in a difficult situation with a bunch of henchmen.

The highlight of the trailer was the bone-chilling action sequences, acting and power-packed direction by Kinslin.p. Aishwarya is terrific when it comes to showing the helplessness of an abducted cab driver. A stand-up comedian Abhishek Kumar is also travelling in this cab. He becomes the unlucky co-passenger along with Aishwarya.

The goons, who are now forcing Aishwarya to drive according to their wishes, want to kill a politician. They are determined to hit their target and don’t fear the police force at all. Aishwarya is quite horrified by the aggressive demeanour shown by these gang members.

They are mercilessly killing every police officer who came in their way. The police finally manage to reach Aishwarya’s cab thus closing in on the gangsters. At this point, the trailer cuts to blackout. The trailer ends with Aishwarya drinking tea leaving the audience to guess the rest of the details.

The audience was left swooning over Aishwarya’s brilliant acting and action-packed trailer. They admired her choice of films. Many also applauded director Kinslin’s work. According to users, his filmmaking style was very unique in the film Vathikuchi. S.P. Chowthari has bankrolled this film under banner 18 reels. Ghibran composed the music.

The release date of this film is yet to be announced.

