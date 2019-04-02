LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback

'De De Pyaar De' is directed by Akiv Ali and stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Javed Jaffery in lead roles. The film will release on May 17.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
On Ajay Devgn's birthday, the makers of De De Pyaar De have released the trailer of the comedy film, which is directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Javed Jaffery in lead roles and promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, on cost of Ajay's character.

The trailer opens with Ajay meeting with a shrink (Jaffrey), since he believes he is in love with a girl half his age, played by Rakul Preet. Love blossoms fast between the two and Ajay takes her home to the family-- a domineering father, a doting mother and two misbehaved and foul mouthed kids. The whole family can't help but address the elephant in the room--the age difference. Enter Tabu, his ex-wife, and things go for a spin.

Ajay is caught between his loyalty for Rakul Preet and Tabu, while he tries to move away from his ever-vigilant and sarcastic family. Rakul Preet makes for a charming woman in the trailer and has some funny one-liners in store for people elder to her, even Ajay.

The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman, but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Alok Nath and Jimmy Sheirgill. Nath was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda a couple of months ago.

De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.

Watch De De Pyaar De trailer here:



