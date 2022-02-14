Trailer of Amit Tiwari, Bhanu Sri's Nallamala Packed With Action Scenes, Dialogues

The trailer of the Telugu film Nallamala starring Amit Tiwari and Sri is out. The trailer was released on February 12 and has garnered over 1 lakh views on Youtube. It shows Amit playing the character of a former Naxalite, who considers wild animals and the jungle his spiritual mother.

The trailer of the film was launched at a star-studded event in Hyderabad on Saturday. The cast and crew were present during the launch event.

Producer Dil Raju was the Chief Guest at the Nallamala trailer release event. Speaking on the occasion, Dil Raju said, “I encourage newcomers. I have come so far as someone encouraged me to do so. This movie is marking the debut of Ravi Charan. I wish him and the team all the very best.”

“The film should be a big success. All the best to the team,” he added.

The action-drama Nallamala is based on true events and incidents. The trailer is full of action sequences and emotional dialogues. Apart from Amit Tiwari and Bhanu Sri, the film features Tanikella Bharani, Ajay Ghosh, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Shavar Ali, Chatrapati Shekhar, Kasi Vishwanath, Chalaki Chanti, and Mukku Avinash.

The crime thriller has been written and directed by Ravi Charan. Producer RM is bankrolling the film under the banner of Namo Creations. Music composer PR is responsible for the music of the film.

Director Ravi Charan said, “My producers trusted me and believed in me. We worked very hard for this movie. It is a pleasure to receive acclaim before the release of the film. I am thankful to Dil Raju sir for coming and attending the event. I will always be indebted to him. The media has been supporting us from the beginning as well.”

