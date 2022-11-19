Trailer of Atharvaa And Raj Kiran's Pattathu Arasan Promises a Family Entertainer

Atharvaa and Raj Kiran-starrer Pattathu Arasan has been making headlines since its announcement. The fans as well as cine lovers were eager to know more about the film. So recently, the makers released the official trailer of Pattathu Arasan.

The 1-minute 33-second trailer reveals that the film is set in a village, with Kabadi being the main element in the movie. Rajkiran is seen playing a veteran Kabaddi player in the film.

Within a day of its release, the video garnered 602,983 views on YouTube. Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “Best wishes to entire the team”, while another said, “Impressive Trailer, Best wishes Team”. Several Others showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the trailer:

Pattathu Arasan is directed by A Sarkunam. He is famous for his movies like Kalavani, Vaagai Sooda Vaa, and Naiyaandi.

Pattathu Arasan is an out-and-out family entertainer. The film features an ensemble star cast, including Ashika Rangnath, Radikaa Sarathkumar, JP, RK Suresh, Singam Puli, Kannada actor Ravi Khale, Sathru of Kadaikutty Singam fame, Bala Saravanan, Raj Ayyappa, and G.M. Kumar. Ashika Ranganath is playing the female lead in the movie.

The music for this film has been composed by Ghibran, while Mohammed Raja and Loganathan Srinivasan have handled editing and cinematography respectively. The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Pattathu Arasan is gearing up for its release on November 25.

