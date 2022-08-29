Trailer of Basil Joseph’s Next Malayalam Film Palthu Janwar Wins Hearts

Basil Joseph-starrer Palthu Janwar caught the attention of the audience with its interesting plot. The trailer of this film was released recently, and it assures the masses of a feel-good storyline. So far, the trailer of Palthu Janwar has amassed more than 7 lakh views. It successfully managed to strike a chord with viewers.

The trailer focuses on Prasoon, a livestock inspector who is transferred to a village. Prasoon’s office staff, as well as villagers, are quite supportive of him. However, what concerns him the most is his lack of interest in his job. Soon, his lack of interest culminates in bigger problems. He is unable to solve issues faced by villagers, which causes dissatisfaction among them.

Social media users loved the trailer of Palthu Janwar and expressed their delight in the comment section. One user wrote that the trailer reminded them of old films after a very long time. Another user wrote that three successful directors acted in this film without any inhibitions. One user also called it the beauty of the Malayalam industry.

A lot of fans are excited about the film because of Basil. One fan wrote that Basil is a hidden gem and should appear in more films. According to another, Basil has sunk his teeth into the character of Prasoon well. Someone also highlighted that Bhavana Studios always comes up with great content while another compared the film to the popular TVF series Panchayat.

Check out the trailer of Palthu Janwar below:

Palthu Janwar is directed by Sangeeth P Rajan. Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali have written the film’s screenplay while Justin Varghese has composed its music. Alongside Basil, the Malayalam film stars Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammy Thilakan and Sruthy Suresh, to name a few, in key roles.

Besides the trailer, Palthu Janwar’s song Ambili Ravum was also loved by the audience. Suhail Koya has penned the lyrics of the song, which is sung by Arun Ashok and composed by Justin. This mellifluous number describes the beauty of Kudiyanmala village, located in Kannur District, Kerala.

