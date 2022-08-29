Trailer of Biju Menon-Starrer Oru Thekkan Thallu Case Out

Award-winning actor Biju Menon will soon entertain the masses with his upcoming film Oru Thekkan Thallu Case. Meanwhile, the makers have launched the trailer of the Malayalam film. The trailer has been welcomed by fans with open arms and has left many wanting more.

The film stars Biju Menon and Padmapriya in the husband-wife role of Amminipillai and Rukmini. It also showcases the talents of Roshan Mathew and Nimisha Sajayan in key roles. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is the first release of Biju Menon after he bagged the national award for best actor.

The film is produced by Mukesh R under the E4 Entertainment banner. The Biju Menon-starrer is penned by writer and journalist Rajesh Pinnadan. The screenplay of the project is inspired by the original story of GR Indugopan’s short story Ammini Pillai Vettu Case.

The technical crew of the film consists of Madhu Neelakandan, who is working as a cinematographer, while the editing department is taken care of by Manoj Kannoth. Justin Varghese scored the background music for the film.

The rest of the film’s team includes Roshan Chittoor as executive producer, Open Book Productions worked as line producer, and Shafi Chemmad as the production controller. Dilip Nath, Ronax Xavier, and Sameera Saneesh are the faces behind the Art, makeup, and costume design of the film respectively.

Stills of Oru Thekkan Thallu Case are by Anish Aloysius. Sunil Karyatukkara is the chief associate director, Pranav Mohan is the production executive, while, and A.S. Dinesh is the PRO for the film.

On the work front, Biju Menon has a back-to-back release this year. The actor greeted his fans last with Paka (2021). Directed by Vysakh and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film was also headlined by Mammootty and Dileep.

After Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, Biju Menon will start working for Ottakomban, Thankam, Veettachan, and Baby Sitter.

