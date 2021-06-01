Trailer of Dhanush's Gangster Drama Jagame Thandhiram Released

The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush’s gangster drama “Jagame Thandhiram" dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

The trailer shows Dhanush as a nomadic gangster working with the global mafia, as he is conflicted between being allies with them or revolting against them. The trailer also gives ample hints of polished action scenes and catchy oneliners.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Actress Aishwarya, whose glimpse in the trailer showed her in a glamorous role, wrote on her Instagram account: “The Jagame Thandhiram trailer is here and I am soooper effing proud of this one."

The film will stream on Netflix from June 18.

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his previous film Karnan, which revolved around a village youth fighting fr the rights of the conservative people of his village. He also has a couple of films in the pipeline including Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, and an untitled project helmed by Karthick Naren.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here