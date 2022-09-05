Trailer of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven To Be Released Soon

Trade analysts are betting big on Dhanush’s Naane Varuven. The much-awaited film has generated great hype on social media. Reportedly, Naane Varuven’s trailer will be released on September 11.

The action thriller is expected to do great business at the box office. But if reports are to be believed, Naane Varuven will clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 at the box office. It looks like the makers of Naane Varuven have decided to release the film on September 30. Therefore, industry insiders believe that both Tamil films will eat into each other’s business.

It is worth mentioning that Naane Varuven is being directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. Last month, Selvaraghavan shared two terrific posters of Naane Varuven on Twitter. Going by the poster, Naane Varuven will have a noir setting as it features Dhanush in an intense avatar. Fans have praised the makers for presenting Dhanush in an intriguing avatar.

Naane Varuven stars Dhanush in a double role and features an engrossing premise. The film’s cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam. Elli AvrRam is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Naane Varuven.

The mania around Naane Varuven is because Dhanush is collaborating with his brother after a gap of over a decade. The Raanjhanaa actor has previously worked with filmmaker Selvaraghavan in films like Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Mayakkam Enna.

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Thiruchitrambalam. The feel-good movie has done very well at the domestic ticket windows. Great reviews by the critics and positive word of mouth have propelled the film’s box office collection. According to the latest reports, Thiruchitrambalam has minted around Rs 80 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

