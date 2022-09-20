Trailer of Jayasurya-Starrer Eesho Promises Packs All Elements of Thriller

The trailer of Eesho, directed by Nadirshah and starring Jayasurya, is out. The trailer was unveiled by Jayasuriya and Asif Ali at the Lulu Mall of Kochi. And the recently released trailer promises the upcoming film to be a thriller packing all elements. Jayasurya, who will be seen playing the titular character in the film, also shared the trailer via his official Facebook handle and wrote, “Eesho trailer out”.

A few days ago, it was announced that the makers have opted for direct digital release, skipping theatrical release. The long-delayed film is all set to stream on SonyLIV from October 5 in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Eesho marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after the comedy entertainer Amar Akbar Anthony, which was released in 2015. The upcoming film stars Namitha Pramod, another Amar Akbar Anthony cast member, in the female lead role of an advocate named Aswathi. The film also features several other actors such as Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, Suresh Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, and Akshara Kishore in pivotal roles.

The Jayasurya-starrer is billed as a thriller, produced by Arun Narayan’s production company. Eesho is scripted by Suneesh Varanda, who has penned several famous Malayalam books.

The new Nadirshah-Jayasurya film has been shot in and around locations of Mundakkayam, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Dubai.

Roby Varghese Raj, Love Action Drama and The Great Father fame, is the cinematographer for the project. Art direction is by Sujith Raghav. Shameer Muhammed is in charge of the editing department, while, the director will also be composing the music to lyrics penned by Sujesh Hari. Rahul Raj will provide the background score.

