Trailer of K Satheesh's Two Men Promises an Edge-of-the-seat Thriller

Director K Satheesh’s Two Men has generated excitement for being the first Malayalam movie around the road trip. Now, the excitement increased after the release of its trailer on Wednesday. The audience is delighted to see a lot of prominent actors making a comeback with this film.

The story revolves around an accused in a desolate desert trying to find his way. He meets another man, who accompanies him. Both protagonists are caught in troubles of their own. The trailer appears to show that their family is also affected by their circumstances.

Viewers are particularly happy with the comeback of actors like Renji Panicker, Irshad Ali, Sudheer Karamana and others. MA Nishad and Irshad are the protagonists of this venture. The audience loved the glimpses of screenplay and dialogues in the trailer.



The audience looks confident that Two Men will receive a positive response in theatres. Directed by K Satheesh, Two Men is mostly filmed in the United Arab Emirates. The trailer promises an intense thriller.

Writer Muhad Vembayam has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Two Men is bankrolled by Manuel Cruz Darwin. Siddharth Ramaswamy is handling the cinematography, Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the music, and Rafeeque Ahmed penned the lyrics.

Bankrolled by D Group, Two Men’s release date is yet to be specified. The trailer has garnered more than 7 lakh views.



Going by the trailer, Nishad and Irshad look terrific. It remains to be seen how their acting is received after Two Men’s release. Nishad was last seen in the anthology film Lessons. Lessons showed four films based on emotions: loneliness, arrogance, helplessness, and accomplishment. Bankrolled by A Contact Film Production, Lessons released on October 25, 2019. Lessons failed to impress the audience.

Irshad was a part of the film Malayankunju released on July 22. Malayankunju was appreciated by the audience. It narrated the story of Anikkuttan, who is an ill-tempered electronic technician. Malayankunju is bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

