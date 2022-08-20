Trailer Of Kunchacko Boba, Arvind Swamy's Ottu Out, Promises Action-Packed Adventure

Makers of the upcoming film Ottu have taken over the Internet after dropping the intriguing trailer of the movie, much to the excitement of the fans. Touted to be a drama thriller, the gripping trailer of director Fellini TP’s next cinematic venture has created a thunderous buzz, especially with the depiction of the intense action sequences.

The production company Goodwills Entertainment announced the release of the trailer. “The official trailer of the Fellini TP movie “Ottu” starring Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swamy, Jackie Shroff, and Isha Reba has been released…” read the caption. The post was later reshared by actor Kunchacko Boban on his official Instagram handle as well.

The eye-grabbing trailer opens with the ear-splitting sound of gunshots with the background voice narrating, “Nobody knows what went down or who attacked them that day.” As the video progresses, we get introduced to the lead actors Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy.

The adrenaline-filled trailer is embedded with Kunchacko and Arvind engaged in extreme action sequences. There are glimpses of lead actress Eesha Rebba romancing her on-screen beau Kunchacko as well.

The 1-minute 56-second trailer concludes with the special appearance of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, emerging on screen after swimming. Jackie Shroff is reported to have an interesting cameo in the film. With catchy dialogues and stellar acting, the trailer indicates an action-packed adventure.

Ottu will mark the return of veteran Tamil actor Arvind Swamy after 25 years. Helmed by Fellini, the screenplay of the film is written by S Sanjeev while the lyrics of the songs have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Music director Arulraj Kennady has created the music and background score for the upcoming film.

Ottu is slated to hit the silver screen on September 2 in Malayalam and Tamil languages.

