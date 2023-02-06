Malayalam cinema is known for its quality films. The names of actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph often come to the forefront in this regard. Another comedy entertainer featuring both of them is all set to make the audience laugh. The duo will be seen sharing screen space for the film Enkilum Chandrike. The trailer of the film was released recently and it created a huge buzz. The trailer starts with Basil, Suraj and their group of friends lamenting about one of their friends getting married, but not informing them of the news. As they try to figure out the cause behind it, the soon-to-be groom starts preparations in full swing with his bride and the first thing they do is a vibrant photoshoot. The bride doesn’t seem to be as enthusiastic as the groom.

Enkilum Chandrike promises to be a laughter riot. The trailer has already crossed a million views on YouTube.

The film is produced by Vijay Babu, under the Friday Film House Banner. The collaboration between him, Suraj and Basil was announced last year. It is directed by debutant Adithyan Chandrasekhar and written by Vijay in collaboration with Arjun Narayanan. Adithyan became popular as the creator of renowned web shows Average Ambili and Rock, Paper, Scissors. The movie is co-produced by Ann Augustine and Vivek Thomas, and the cast will also feature Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop and Tanvi Ram in prominent roles.

