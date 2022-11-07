Trailer of Manoj Palodan's Malayalam Film Signature Out; Watch Here

Filmmaker Manoj Palodan has made a thrilling comeback with his next project Signature. The project recently received a U certificate from the Central Film Board of Certification. Earlier, the teaser of the Signature garnered praise from the audience. Tiny Tom, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Alphy Panjikaran, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Chembil Ashokan, and Shaju Sridhar are among the notable actors in Signature, directed by Manoj Palodan.

The movie will also include thirty tribals in addition to them. Libin Paul Akara, Jessie George, and Arun Varghese Thattil are the producers of Signature under the auspices of Sanjose Creations. Babu Thattil CMI wrote the screenplay for this Manoj Palodan-directed film, and Sumesh Parameshwar composed the soundtrack. Recently, the production house shared an official trailer of the Signature.

The trailer of the movie Signature is similar to the teaser. The 2-minute trailer captivated the audience’s attention with its powerful music and imagery. The glimpse was well received by the subscribers. A user wrote “Congrats to the entire crew of SIGNATURE. And wishes and prayers for its success. The cast does seem to be fitting enough. The storyline looks great from the trailer. May it be laurelled by viewers’ support.”

Another user wrote, “Trailer looks interesting! Eagerly waiting for watching the movie! All the best to the entire crew!”

Have a look at the trailer-

With the gripping teaser out, internet users are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the movie to see what surprises are in store for them. The storyline of Signature combines aspects of love, retaliation, and daily living in the Attappadi tribal taluka of Kerala.

Attappadi’s jungles served as the location for all of the filming. The National Award-winning folksinger Nanjiyamma, who gained popularity after performing as a playback singer in the 2020 movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, will also appear in the Malayalam film.

