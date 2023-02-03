Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Amigos is all set to hit the cinemas on February 10. The film’s trailer has been released by the makers and it’s getting a good response. The trailer has garnered over 5 lakh views just within one hour of its release.

The makers recently announced that the trailer will be released at 5.49 pm on Friday. Earlier, the makers dropped the film teaser on January 8.

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Rajendra Reddy, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a triple role as doppelgangers. Alongside the actor, the film also features Nithin Prasanna and Ashika Ranganath as the main leads.

“A glimpse of the exciting meet of Siddharth, Manjunath, and Michael. #AmigosTrailer today at 5:49 pm,” the makers had announced. Moments after the announcement was made, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their excitement with others.

The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse into the action sequences of the film and Kalyan Ram is seen in a bold avatar.

In the earlier released poster of the movie, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looked terrific, holding a rifle and a gun amid an action sequence. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, music composer Ghibran scored the soundtrack for the film and Sounder Rajan has done the cinematography of the film.

Not so long ago, the makers of the film released the songs which are now making a huge buzz on the internet.

Actress Ashika Ranganath is playing the leading lady in the film and the trailer of the movie gives a glimpse into her happy-go-lucky character. The actress is known for films including Crazy Boy and Raambo 2. With this movie, she is going to make her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is known for films including Hare Ram, Ism, Om 3D, Jai Lava and Kusa. Besides Amigos, he will also be seen in Devil. The actor was last seen in Bimbisara which was a huge hit at the box office.

