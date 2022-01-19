Trailer of Pradeep Pandey, Amrapali Dubey’s LoveVivah.com Out

Bhojpuri star Pradeep Pandey Chintu and the stunning diva Amrapali Dubey are ready to entertain their fans with their upcoming film LoveVivah.com. The film’s trailer was released today and has already racked up more than 1,40,000 views.

The film narrates the story of a medical student who falls in love with a girls’ union leader, who warns him not to tease any women in the college. Pradeep is also seen doing some spectacular action sequences as he beats the goons trying to harass Amrapali.

Although the storyline takes a sudden twist as Pradeep receives a photo of another girl from his elder brother, whom he wants Pradeep to marry. The entry of this woman will see actress Kajal Raghwani making a cameo appearance in the film. Kajal looks sizzling in the dance number. The rest of the film revolves around Pradeep and Amrapali trying to save themselves from the people not happy with the couple.

The star cast of this film includes Pradeep Pandey, Chintu, Amrapali Dubey, Amit Shukla, Sandeep Yadav, and Karan Pandey. Sanjay Yadav and Jyoti Pandey are also part of this film. The film was written and directed by Ananjay Raghuraj.

The venture has been bankrolled by Pradeep Singh, Pratik Singh, and Komal. It has been co-produced by Padam Singh. The music, composed by Rajnish Mishra, is the main highlight of this film. The lyrics have been penned down by Shyam Dehati, Rajesh Mishra, and Azad Singh. The credit for directing these breath-taking action sequences goes to Dilip Yadav. Vaasu has done the cinematography for this film.

On the work front, Amrapali has several films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Aashiqui, Dulha Hindustani, Dulhan Englishtaani, Fasal, and Lagal Raha Batasha. Amrapali will also be a part of films like Maayi and Mere Rang Mein Rangne Vaali, which have just been announced. Her film, Vivaah 2, is currently in the post-production stage.

