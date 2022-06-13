Trailer of Prajakta Mali’s Y is Out, Fans Call It ‘Thrilling’

Prajakta Mali is one of the most loved Marathi actresses. She is known to portray versatile roles and was recently in news for her bold look in the series Raan Bazaar. The actress played the role of a sex worker in the series and received appreciation from all quarters for her power-packed acting. After riding high on the success of Raan Bazaar, Prajakta is all set to appear in a new avatar on the big screen.

Prajakta has shared the trailer of her next film, Y, on her Instagram. The promising trailer showcases the actress in a confident and fearless role of a government official. Y is a suspense thriller and Prajakta can be seen fighting for herself and justice in the trailer. Captioning the trailer in Marathi, the actress revealed a little about her fearless character. She wrote that ‘there is a bigger duty than fear’.

Actress Ashwini Kasar reacted with red heart emoticons to the trailer. Not just that, fans too loved the trailer of the film and showered love on Prajakta’s post. One of the users wrote, “Amazing trailer, superbly edited. Looking forward to the thrill” while another one commented, “Superb thrilling (sic) All the best to the team.”

Earlier, the Raan Bazaar actress shared the motion poster of the film on her social media. In the monochromatic poster, Prajakta can be seen with a gripping serious look and a hand dropping from above with the blade filled with blood. In the caption, Prajakta revealed that the film is finally all set to release after many obstacles.

Talking about Y, the film is written and directed by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar. Along with Prajakta, Y also features Mukta Barve, Omkar Govardhan, Sandeep Pathak, and Nandu Madhav among others. The film is being bankrolled by CtrlN Production and is all set to hit the screens on June 24.

