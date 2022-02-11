Trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s next offering Khatra: Dangerous goes viral

In the 90s, director Ram Gopal Varma drew attention for his neo-noir style of filmmaking in India that was not common at that time. With crime dramas like Shiva, Satya and Company, his movies were a break from the stereotypical Bollywood formula films. He also created a niche for himself in the horror genre with hits such as Raat and Bhoot. Now, the director is going full inhibitionless in his next movie Khatra: Dangerous.

After exploring all possible genres like action, fantasy, crime and horror, he has taken up a lesbian love story in his mantle. Khatra, is being marketed as India’s first lesbian crime drama and its trailer has been released on February 10. The trailer has a lot of bold scenes depicting physical intimacy and looks to be a masala movie with the aim to titillate the audience.

Tollywood item girl Apsara Rani and actress Naina ganguly star as the main leads in the movie. Both have given some bold shots in intimate scenes in this crime thriller. Khatra reportedly shows the two girls turning to each other for love and affection after being disgruntled with their experiences with men. Varma posted a promotional poster of the movie on his social media handle recently.

India’s 1st Lesbian film since same sex relationships were legitimised is a crime drama directed very proudly by yours truly pic.twitter.com/fIyb5MMfPF— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

He also informed, through a separate tweet, that the movie has been cleared by the Censor board with an ‘A’ rating.

GREAT NEWS ! DANGEROUS: KHATRA has passed through CENSOR ..It’s India’s 1st LESBIAN background film ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377 ..Will be confirming release date soon …Watch Trailer https://t.co/jsnyRRUlIl pic.twitter.com/kODCqkD4UD— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

The film will be released both in theatres and on an OTT platform. Varma shared on Twitter that the movie will be released in March. Its production is complete and the film is ready for its post-production work. A low-budget film made up of around Rs 0.5 to 1 crore, it was to release on November 19 last year but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

