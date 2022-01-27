Trailer of Ram Gopal Verma's Konda, The Kond Couple Biopic, Released

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma is making another biopic, this time of the famous Kond couple, Konda Murali and Konda Surekha. Recently, a trailer for the movie was released. The movie stars Adith Arun as Konda Murali and Ira More as Surekha. Konda Murali was an ordinary person who became an extraordinary force. At the trailer launch, Verma said that the Konda movie is a showcase of how people can overcome any adversities to rise in life. He also compared Konda Surekha with Adi Parashakti.

He pointed out an anonymous villain who he referred to as ‘nalla Belli Sudhakar’, and said that he was trying his best to stop the movie, but he will not succeed. He had made this statement in a tweet earlier too, that ‘dark forces’ were trying to stop the movie, but they will never succeed. Here is the tweet from last year:

అరచేతిని అడ్డుపెట్టి సూర్య కాంతి ని ఆపలేరని ఆనాటి కార్ల్ మార్క్స్ తెలుసుకున్నట్టే, పిచ్చిపిచ్చి ప్రయత్నాలతో కొండా సినిమా షూటింగ్ ఆపలేరని నల్ల బల్లి సుధాకర్ తెలుసుకోవాలి…జై తెలంగాణ— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 19, 2021

Verma said that revolution did not flow from the barrels of the gun as Karl Marx said, but from heartache, as Konda Murali said. This is precisely the reason why as long as man is evolving, a serpent called revolution will continue to bite man and society. Expanding on the storyline, Verma said, “I am going to show you the stories of that Konda couple who fought against their landlords."

The first trailer for the Konda movie was released on January 26th, Republic Day at 10:25 p.m. This is because many years ago on January 26th, in Vanchanagiri on Konda murali faced an assassination attempt exactly at 10.25 pm. Although Konda survived by the grace of Mysamma, some of the bullets from the attack remained in his body. The story before those bullets, the story after them, our Konda story .. Lal Salam, he says. The trailer is interesting throughout. Verma shows Konda Murali from Naxalite journey to political journey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.