Trailer of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam Out, Gets Positive Feedback

“One war kills many, but the same war kills one,” actor Rana Daggubati wrote in Telugu and shared the trailer of his upcoming film Virata Parvam via his Twitter handle. The actor has also shared a new intense poster of the film wherein both Rana and Sai Pallavi are seen holding guns amid bomb blasts and ruins.

Set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the 1990s, the trailer of Virata Parvam shows a young lady named Vennela, who falls in love with a comrade named Ravanna played by Rana. To get her love, Vennela joins the Naxalism movement.

The trailer also focuses on what the Naxalites fight for. It also gives a clear peek into the fight between the cops, Naxals, and common people,

Within hours of the launch, the trailer took the internet by storm. Recently, the lyrical video of the Nagaadaarilo song from Virata Parvam was released on YouTube. The song has received tremendous response and has gone viral with over 5.7 lakh views. Fans have also loved the soul-stirring music composed by Suresh Bobbili.

Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula, has been shot extensively in the regions of Dharipally, Parkal, and Kerala. In addition to Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the film’s supporting cast members are Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, and Eswari Rao.

While D Suresh Babu is presenting it, Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling the action thriller. The film will hit theatres on June 17. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 1.

