Trailer of Republic, Sai Tej's Telugu Political Thriller, Receives Roaring Response

The trailer of Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej’s next movie Republic was released on Wednesday by south superstar Chiranjeevi. Sai, who is the nephew of Chiranjeevi, is in the hospital after his accident earlier this month. The political thriller is directed by Deva Katta, and the trailer is receiving a thunderous response from the fans. The trailer has raked in nearly 4 million views on Youtube within 24 hours of the release. Besides, it has 3.2 lakh likes and more than 5,500 comments.

The trailer suggests that Republic follows the struggle of Sai’s character, a district collector, to make the system free from corrupt and greedy politicians.

Since the Indian audience hasn’t seen a convincing political thriller for a long time, cinema lovers have high hopes for Deva Katta’s Republic. The director is known for Prasthanam - a 2010 Telugu political action drama - which even won the Filmfare South Critics Award for Best Film.

“Focuses on the three pillars of democracy - Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. Nice concept. Liked the way it has been represented by a three-horse chariot in the trailer. Looks powerful," a user said.

Several people called the trailer “marvellous" and “outstanding", while others praised the background music. Mani Sharma has composed tracks for Republic.

Apart from Sai, the movie, scheduled to release on October 1, also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sai is recuperating in hospital after getting injured in a road accident on September 10 in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi informed that his nephew is recovering well and asked for the support of the audience for the movie.

Sai made his acting debut with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham in 2014 and won the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut.

