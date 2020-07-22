Trailer of Russian Film Sputnik Gets Mixed Reviews

The Russian-language flick Sputnik’s trailer was released on July 21. The movie marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Egor Abramenko. The film will hit the theatres on August 14 this year.

The plot of the movie revolves around a female doctor who loses her medical license due to some reason. However, her career does not end completely as she is later hired by the military. She is taken to a secure science research facility where she has to analyse a special case.

This case is of a cosmonaut who has managed to survive a mysterious space accident and has come back to Earth with a unique condition. In the weird condition, there is something that is living inside this person’s body which only shows itself late at night and not on any other time. The doctor wants to stop this thing from destroying the cosmonaut while this thing keeps on thriving destruction.

The two minutes 15 seconds long trailer has been shared on IFC film’s official YouTube channel. The clip has been viewed over 36 thousand times on the portal since being uploaded. Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, and Pyotr Fyodorov will be seen playing the main roles in the Russian film.

The trailer has been getting mixed reactions from fans. A lot of netizens have expressed their disappointment with the trailer. Some people have called the trailer a cliché, while the rest have shown excitement for the film.