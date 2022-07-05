Trailer of Sanjay Jadhav's Much-Awaited Tamasha Live Hints at Intriguing Plot

Filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav’s contemporary and much-anticipated movie Tamasha Live’s trailer is out now. The movie will hit the theatres on July 15, the director shared on his Instagram handle. Sanjay Jadhav wrote, “Biggest musical in Marathi Cinema- Tamasha live trailer lives #traileroutnow. Tamasha Live in a cinema near you from July 15.”

The post of the director is colourful and depicts the various faces of people. The movie, as per the trailer, is a competition between two journalists. It is based on the behind-the-scenes of news and journalism. The trailer has glitz and glamour with a rivalry storyline.

The dialogue delivery and scripts in the trailer look great.

Director Sanjay Jadhav, while speaking with the media said, “Tamasha Live is truly a one-of-a-kind film. It is sure to give a new meaning to the genre of musicals. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to this spectacular piece of entertainment!” The movie trailer was shared on the YouTube channel of Planet Marathi.

The trailer has received 75k views. Netizens thronged the comment section and lauded the video. One user said “OUTSTANDING! OUTSTANDING!! & OUTSTANDING!!! TRAILER Sanjay Dadaaa..kyaa baat!! Now seriously, I can’t wait for the Movie.” Another wrote, “Just watched tamasha live trailer, it’s looking so much interesting and something new in Marathi films! Sachit Patil’s character looks strong! And the songs are so much attractive!! Pushkar sir looks excellent!! Excited to watch !!”

Meanwhile, another video of the director has become the talk of the town, for Sanjay Dada is seen dancing in it. He is accompanied by the crew of Tamasha Live. They are ganging up and dancing to the song Rang Lagala by Amritraj.

The caption read, “The main man dancing with his Gopi’s. To the absolutely beautiful song from Sanjay Jadhav’s new film’ Tamasha live.” Releasing in theatres on 15 July 2022. Definitely Chand Lagla to this song. Have a look at the video.

Tamasha Live, directed by Sanjay Jadhav, and presented under the banner of 88 Pictures has been bankrolled by Akshay Bardapurkar and Soumya Vilekar of Planet Marathi. The film star Sonali Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Sachit Patil, Pushkar Jog, Bharat Jadhav, Hemangi Kavi, Nagesh Bhosale, Mrinal Deshpande, Manmeet Pem and Ayushi Bhave.

