1-min read

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Episode with David Letterman Released, Watch Here

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Episode with David Letterman Released, Watch Here
The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled on Wednesday.

Back in May, it was announced that SRK will be looking back at his story with Letterman, and that it will be a "stand-alone special". And now, amidst much hype and hoopla, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled on Wednesday. In the trailer, the host can be seen interviewing Shah Rukh, who also invited him to India to celebrate Eid. The stand-alone interview will launch exclusively on Netflix on October 25 to over 151 million members across 190 countries.

Titled "My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan", Bollywood's King Khan has shared his story, and journey starting from Delhi to scaling new heights in showbiz with the host.

The show will be presented as a stand alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is renowned: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May. He also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebrations in June and the moments were also documented for the episode. Take a look at the video:

Ahead of the conversation, Shah Rukh said: "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them."

After interviewing Shah Rukh in front of a live audience, Letterman said: "The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list."

(with inputs from IANS)

