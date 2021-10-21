Trailer of South Star Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' to be Out on Friday, Film to Premiere on Diwali

The trailer of South star Suriya’s upcoming film ‘Jai Bhim’ will be released on Friday, October 22. The film is bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and it will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2. Both 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video Wednesday shared the information that the trailer will be out on Friday. The teaser of the courtroom drama featuring Suriya in a lawyer’s character was released on October 15 and received a thumbs up from the audience.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in maintaining the hype around ‘Jai Bhim’. They are coming up with the latest announcements after releasing a song and teaser of the film. The makers have promised that the film has an intense plot and engrossing narrative. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the trailer to get a glimpse of what the movie is all about.

The makers had, on October 18, released the power song from “Jai Bhim". The song has garnered over 1.3 million views on Youtube.

Earlier, on October 15, the teaser of the Telugu film was released. Written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, the film is inspired by the true events of the 1990s.

The teaser shows the torture of members of the tribal communities by some officers. It further shows how the police beat them and no lawyer is ready to file their plea in court. Then comes that one lawyer who takes the responsibility of helping them get justice.

The upcoming Tamil film with a run time of 164 minutes had on October 6 got an ‘A’ certificate (restricted to adult audiences) by the Central Board of Film Certification. In this film, Suriya plays the role of a lawyer named Chandru, who battles all odds to get justice for the tribal communities.

The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 2. The OTT platform has said that the film will be made available for streaming in 240 countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.