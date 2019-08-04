Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Released on Friendship Day

It's Friendship Day and the trailer of director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhicchore dropped on Sunday. The film celebrates the occasion as it gives a slice of life experience with a great tale of friendship.

A story based on a close group of friends in IIT who go through all ups and downs together. The trailer will make you feel nostalgic on so many levels. Its dialogues and comic timing are on-point and it does tickle some funny bones.

The over two-minute trailer of Chhichhore will take you back to college days as a major portion of the video focuses on the fun that the characters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others have in college. Anni and Maya’s friends are Sexa, Derek, Mummy, Acid, and Bevda and each one is unique as their name.

Together these characters take you on a journey, which is hilarious yet so true. The story offers a seamless transition between the past and present where friends join in the journey and have a re-union they never thought of. There is also a love angle between Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's characters.

"#Chhichhore is a tribute to all my friends who have stood by me through thick and thin. Thanks for enriching my life with your wonderful presence. Happy friendship day," Tiwari tweeted along with the trailer.

Chhichhore which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Navin Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Nalneesh Neel and Pratiek Babbar, is slated to release on 6th September.

Take a look at the trailer:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.