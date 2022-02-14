Trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Gurthunda Seethakalam to Release Today; Fans Excited

The trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-awaited film Gurthunda Seethakalam was released on Monday. The teaser comes after the film’s promotional videos have already garnered a lot of critical acclaim among the audience. On |Sunday, Tamannaah shared a poster of the film on Twitter, writing that the trailer would be out the next day.

The film will narrate the story of a middle-aged software employee who endures several heartbreaks on his quest to find true love. The cinematography of Gurthunda Seethakalam is splendid. Gurthunda Seethakalam has been directed by Nagashekar R. Besides Tamannaah, Satyadev Kancharana, Megha Akash, Kavya Shetty and others are a significant part of the film. Have a look at the trailer.

Last year, Tamannaah had shared the poster of Guruthunda Seethakalam and introduced her and Satyadev’s characters in the caption. Tamannaah had also informed that the film would hit theatres in February 2022.

In the first-look poster, the two actors were seen holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes. For those who don’t know, the film is a Telugu remake of Kannada super hit Love Mocktail. Dialogues have been penned by Lakshmi Bhupal and MM Keeravani’s son Kala Bhairava has composed the music for this film.

The makers have received a good price for the audio rights of the film. It is a positive sign according to the director,

On the work front, Satyadev was last seen in Skylab. Skylab’s conceptualisation was appreciated and the film garnered popularity on the OTT platform. The actor will also be a part of Godfather, Satya Dev 25 and Godse. Meanwhile, Tamannaah has films like Plan A Plan B, F3: Fun and frustration, and Bholaa Shankar lined up.

