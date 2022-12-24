Trailer of Trisha’s Upcoming Film Raangi Promises A Power-Pact Entertainer

South superstar Trisha’s upcoming Tamil-language film Raangi’s trailer was unveiled on Friday. After a long wait, the official trailer of this upcoming thriller was released by the makers. It has been received well by the fans. The film is directed by M Saravanan, written by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca. C Sathya composed the music for this film.

The trailer opens up with scenes of turbulence, conflict and a blast. Then Trisha delivers a power-pact dialogue, questioning the authority it seems. The actress can be seen in a badass avatar, where she kicks and punches the bad guys. It looks like she is on a mission. The dialogues in the film are also strong and promise a mass entertainer. “To get a woman quivering, your manhood won’t do the trick,” says Trisha in one of the scenes. Her bold and fearless avatar makes the trailer a must-watch. According to reports, Trisha has acted without make-up in this film, and the clip is proof that she indeed opted for a de-glam look for Raangi.

Saravanan had recently said that some scenes from the film were cut by the censor board, but that did not affect the film. Raangi was in the making for a long time. This film will also be the director’s comeback to showbiz after seven long years.

Raangi’s story revolves around a journalist, who unveils a large-scale conspiracy while investigating a story. How this will affect her life and how she will bring justice, forms the core theme of the film. Raangi is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.

Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film, an epic historical drama, was a huge box-office success. It had an ensemble cast including stars like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobitha Dhulipala.

