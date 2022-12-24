CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Movies » Trailer of Trisha’s Upcoming Film Raangi Promises A Power-Pact Entertainer
1-MIN READ

Trailer of Trisha’s Upcoming Film Raangi Promises A Power-Pact Entertainer

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 14:47 IST

Chennai, India

The film is directed by M Saravanan, written by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca.

The film is directed by M Saravanan, written by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca.

Raangi is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.

South superstar Trisha’s upcoming Tamil-language film Raangi’s trailer was unveiled on Friday. After a long wait, the official trailer of this upcoming thriller was released by the makers. It has been received well by the fans. The film is directed by M Saravanan, written by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca. C Sathya composed the music for this film.

The trailer opens up with scenes of turbulence, conflict and a blast. Then Trisha delivers a power-pact dialogue, questioning the authority it seems. The actress can be seen in a badass avatar, where she kicks and punches the bad guys. It looks like she is on a mission. The dialogues in the film are also strong and promise a mass entertainer. “To get a woman quivering, your manhood won’t do the trick,” says Trisha in one of the scenes. Her bold and fearless avatar makes the trailer a must-watch. According to reports, Trisha has acted without make-up in this film, and the clip is proof that she indeed opted for a de-glam look for Raangi.

Saravanan had recently said that some scenes from the film were cut by the censor board, but that did not affect the film. Raangi was in the making for a long time. This film will also be the director’s comeback to showbiz after seven long years.

Raangi’s story revolves around a journalist, who unveils a large-scale conspiracy while investigating a story. How this will affect her life and how she will bring justice, forms the core theme of the film. Raangi is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.

RELATED NEWS

Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film, an epic historical drama, was a huge box-office success. It had an ensemble cast including stars like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobitha Dhulipala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. tamil
  3. Trisha
first published:December 24, 2022, 14:47 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 14:47 IST
Read More