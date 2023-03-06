Kabzaa, a period gangster thriller, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 17. Written and directed by R Chandru, the film stars an ensemble cast of Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The other cast of the film also includes Shivaraj Kumar, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Sudha, Anoop Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dev Gill, Kamarajan, Nawab Shah John Kokken and Danish Akthar.

On Sunday, the makers released the official Tamil trailer of the film, and it has been garnering huge traction among the audience since then. The trailer unveils Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep’s amazing performances, making the audience’s wait for the film worthwhile. Kabzaa is set in pre-independent India.

The action-thriller revolves around the story of a Gandhi follower and a freedom fighter brutally attacked in 1947. Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of the film, which gave a glimpse of top-notch performances and an amazing background score.

The film has been produced by R Chandru and Alankar Pandian under the banner of Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises and Invenio Origin. Kabzaa will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography has been handled by AJ Shetty.

So far the trailer has garnered over 242,000 views and still counting.

Check out the trailer

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “On behalf of Thalapathy fans, we wish this movie a great success." Another user commented, “Kabza’s trailer is an absolute treat for Action movie lovers! The Trailer promises an action-packed thriller with stunning visuals." “The next big thing in Indian cinema loading,” commented a third user. One user also wrote, “Cinematography + Bgm + Upendra Looks in gangster. This one going to be another biggest Blockbuster From Kannada Cinema."

On the professional front, Upendra is best known for films, including Super, Topiwala and Uppi 2. Now, the actor has a few films under his kitty including Trishulam, Lagaam and others, to name a few. Meanwhile, Shriya Saran has acted in several critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Manam, Awarapan and RRR. Kichcha Sudeepa was last seen in Vikrant Rona.

Read all the Latest Movies News here