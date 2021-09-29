Trailer of Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet-Starrer 'Konda Polam' Gets Thunderous Response

Telugu actor Vaishnav Tej does not require any introduction. He made his debut in the Telugu film Industry with the ‘Uppena’, which became an instant blockbuster. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next, named ‘Konda Polam’, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The trailer of this film was released on Monday and is trending on Youtube.

It has already received more than 57 lakh views and around two lakh likes. The viewers are loving the trailer and the portions that have captured people’s attention the most are the visuals of romance between Vaishnav and Rakul Preet Singh. Besides, the scenes with the tiger have also been shot well and receiving applause.

The film will premiere on October 8 as a Dussehra gift to the audience. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film after the trailer got them even more excited about Kona Polam, which movie is based on a famous novel written by Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy.

Some changes, however, have been made by the director to make a film out of the novel. Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead role opposite Vaishnav. The movie is about a man who faces rejections in several job interviews and gets humiliated for his background as he belongs to a shepherd community.

The film is about how this man goes with his father and saves sheep from wild animals. Rakul will be playing the role of Obulamma. The movie was shot in the Vikarabad Forest. A song from the movie has also been released and it was very well received by the audience.

The trailer looks extremely promising, and it looks like the audience will get to witness a lot of action and adventure. The cinematography of the movie is being done by Gnana Shekar and the music has been composed by MM Keeravani.

