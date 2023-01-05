Trailer of Vijay's Varisu Gets Record-breaking 5 Million Views Within An Hour

The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Varisu was finally unveiled on Sun TV’s Youtube channel on January 4, and it opened to a thunderous response. Within one hour of its launch, the trailer garnered more than a record-breaking 5 million views on YouTube. The trailer has now set a new benchmark with 20 million views in less than 24 hours and is trending at number 1 on Youtube. This record number of views indicates the stronghold enjoyed by Vijay in Tamil cinema.

Upon watching the trailer, fans shared their views about Varisu on social media. Some expressed that it is going to be an engaging family drama, which will have all the elements of a mass entertainer. Many loved the high-octane action sequences performed by Vijay, his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and his comic timing with Yogi Babu.

Another aspect that social media users lauded is Vamshi Paidipally’s decision to rope in Prakash Raj for playing the antagonist. Fans are now waiting with bated breath to witness the tussle between Vijay and Prakash’s character to control the reins of a multi-million-dollar empire after the death of Vijay’s father.

Another thing that ardent fans of Thalapathy Vijay are waiting to find out with great anticipation is whether Varisu’s trailer will be able to cross the views received by Thunivu or not. Currently, Thunivu’s trailer has garnered over 53 million views and is trending at number 2. Ajith and Vijay’s admirers have been engaging in a ferocious battle over social media ever since it was announced that Varisu and Thunivu will clash at the box office.

The box office clash between Varisu and Thunivu will take place on the occasion of Sankranthi 2023. Thunivu’s plot revolves around a group that plans to conduct bank robberies across Chennai. What makes this thriller interesting is that the motive behind their bank heists is not known to anyone. Just like Varisu, Thunivu’s trailer has also received a thrilling response from moviegoers.

