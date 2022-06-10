Trailer Of Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's Psychological Thriller Forensic Out

The trailer of the film Forensic, a psychological thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, has been released. Vikrant Massey is seen playing the role of a forensic expert named Johnny Khanna, while Radhika Apte will be playing Inspector Megha Sharma.

The trailer shows young girls disappearing in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on their birthdays and their bodies being found in the city. The two protagonists join hands to find the killer and bring him to justice.

Vikrant, during an interview, defended the responsibility and importance of forensic experts. He said, “Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead. Just like a good script is incomplete without a good director, I believe a criminal case is incomplete without a good forensic expert and I hope that we can do justice to this profession via the movie. Forensic is an exciting, edge-of-the-seat crime thriller with shocking twists and turns and I look forward to another successful OTT release with ZEE5.”

Radhika Apte also said that she is returning to the big screen after more than a year and that she is super thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, she can guarantee that the viewers are in for a shock as this is not just another murder mystery. The plot is tight, the suspense is ‘killer’, and the shock is inevitable, which makes her super pumped for this release. She said that she can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.

The twists and turns that come in the investigation of the case make the trailer quite interesting. The trailer is about two minutes long and creates curiosity about the film among audiences.

Forensic will be released on June 24 on the OTT platform Zee5. Among others, the film features Prachi Desai as Dr Ranjana. The movie is directed by Vishal Furia.

