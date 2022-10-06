Trailer of Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Ginna Gets Thumbs Up From Fans

Actor Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for his much-anticipated horror comedy-drama film Ginna. The makers have shared a trailer of the film on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The actor wrote that he was excited to share the trailer of Ginna. He shared the links to Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi trailers. He also tagged his co-actresses Sunny Leone and Paayal Rajput. The trailer received a lot of applause on social media.

The trailer shows Vishnu playing the character of Tent House proprietor Gali Nageswara Rao in Rangampeta village. Things turn around in Rangampeta and Nageswara’s life following the arrival of Renuka (Sunny). Initially, Nageswara is smitten by her beauty. However, he soon realises that Renuka is a threat to the people of the Rangampeta village.

The trailer also shows Vishnu performing some high-octane action sequences. He looks at ease sharing screen space with Sunny and Paayal. The trailer, released on October 4, soon became the talk of the town after crossing more than 24 Lakh views in no time.

A fan wished Vishnu to win an Oscar award for this movie. Another wrote that he is getting blockbuster vibes from this trailer. Fans also wrote that they are waiting for Vishnu’s speech at Ginna’s pre-release event. According to them, this is going to be the biggest hit of Vishnu’s career.

Ginna, directed by Eeshaan Suryaah, is all set to release on October 21. Kona Venkat has penned the script.

