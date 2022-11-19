Trailer of Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki Unveiled by Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Vishwak Sen has proved his mettle time and again with films like Falaknuma Das, Vellipomakey and others. The Ori Devuda actor has emerged as an epitome of versatility. He recently took the pan-India route with his project, titled Das Ka Dhamki. The excitement around this project went a notch higher recently when veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna unveiled the Telugu trailer of Das Ka Dhamki in an event held on November 18.

Vishwak had extended the invite to Nandamuri for attending the trailer launch event in an episode of the show, Unstoppable With NBK. The talk show, which is hosted by Nandamuri, had Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda attend one of the episodes as guests.

The film’s trailer shows Vishwak essaying dual roles for the first time in his acting career. He will portray the character of an industrialist in a company with a humongous annual turnover, as well as that of a waiter. According to Das Ka Dhamki’s first glimpse, this industrialist faces an accident. At this crucial juncture, the waiter doppelganger takes charge of his company and family for the time being. Is the industrialist alive? Has he faked his death? What is in store for this waiter? Viewers will surely like to get the answers to these questions. The trailer of this film is currently trending at Number 15 on Youtube, and assures the viewers of enough entertaining moments.

Apart from acting, Vishwak has also directed this movie. Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini and Prithviraj are playing pivotal roles in Das Ka Dhamki. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the storyline and dialogues. Stunts which seem to be an integral part of Das Ka Dhamki have been choreographed by Todor Lazarov-Juji, Dinesh K Babu and Venkat. Produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas, Das Ka Dhamki will hit the cinema halls in February 2023.

