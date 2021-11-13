Trailer Out: Netflix's Cobalt Blue, Starring Prateik Babbar, Shows Unusual Love Triangle

OTT giant Netflix on Friday, November 12, launched the trailer of its upcoming original film Cobalt Blue starring Prateik Babbar in the lead. The trailer is slightly over than two-minute-long and begins with the introduction of the main characters of the film.

Audiences will get to see a love triangle in the film. However, unlike most Bollywood movies, it’s a story of two siblings falling in love with the same man.

The movie is reportedly based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sachin Kundalkar. Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman are playing the brother-sister duo.

The movie is set to release on Netflix on December 3 this year. Talking about the trailer, it is understood that the family shown in this has recently settled in Kerala. The girl with pixie-cut hair is shown free-spirited and enjoys playing hockey. Her brother is portrayed as an aspiring author, spending time with a cat in solitude. That’s where Prateek Babbar comes to stay as a paying guest in their new home and becomes the centre of attraction.

And while the friendship between the paying guest and Neelay was just growing, the former elopes with the girl.

It appears to be a story of love and betrayal. So, the audience is eager to see how exactly the story ends. Following the release of the trailer, several actors also said that they were looking forward to the film.

