Trailer Release Date of Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial Announced

The trailer of the much anticipated Telugu movie Pakka Commercial will be released on June 12. The courtroom comic drama featuring Gopichand in the lead role has already created a buzz with the release of its songs. The Gopichand fans are waiting eagerly for the upcoming film. Now, the makers of the film have announced that the full trailer of the movie will be released next week.

Sharing a trailer glimpse video the makers tweeted, “Here it is, The #PakkaCommercial Trailer glimpse with a twist. Trailer loading on June 12th.”



The trailer glimpse video shows Gopichand in the courtroom and then the video keeps on buffering, with ‘trailer loading on June 12th’ written on screen.

Pakka Commercial is directed by Maruthi Dasari and produced by UV Creations and GA 2 Pictures. The film stars Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles with Satyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Kiran Talasila in the supporting roles. The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Few days back the song Andala Raasi from the movie was released and it has garnered over 3.7 million views on YouTube. The song has been sung by Saicharan Bhaskaruni and Ramya Behara. The fans have gone crazy over the song.

The shooting of the film started in Hyderabad in March 2021. In April, due to the second wave of the pandemic the shooting was postponed and resumed in August. The film is now ready to hit theatres on July 1 and the makers are busy with the promotion of the movie.

