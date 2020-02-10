Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It

Baaghi 3 has been an ambitious project not only for Tiger Shroff but for director Ahmed Khan as well. It seems that their efforts are paying off with the massive response the film's trailer has received.

Celebrating the response to the trailer, the film's cast and crew even celebrated the win. An inside source revealed to Mid-Day that Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira held an intimate party celebrating the success of the trailer. Guests at the party included Tiger Shroff with his mother Ayesha, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh with his wife Genelia and others including the film's producers. The source added that the party was an unusual one as both the hosts were not alcohol drinkers.

"The party was thrown at the Khans' newly acquired palatial property in Royal Palms at Goregaon, which Ahmed has gifted Shaira for their 22nd wedding anniversary. It will also serve as their weekend getaway. There were mocktails, but no alcohol at the bash because Ahmed and Shaira don't drink. On the drinks menu were virgin pina Coladas, virgin mojitos, and blue lagoons. An assorted variety of cakes was brought by guests. Shaira and Ahmed cut a red velvet one as they rung in their anniversary the next day."

Baaghi 3 will star Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh as brothers. Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ankita Lokhande are also a part of the film. It is slated to release on March 6.

