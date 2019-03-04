English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss.
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss.
The last week has seen a number of trailers. While Sophie Turner takes on the charge of Dark Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds wears the cap of the much loved Pokemon, Pikachu. On the Bollywood front, Akshay Kumar stands firm against 10,000 enemies in Kesari.
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss:
Kesari:
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar. Akshay is inspiring as the fearless Havildar Ishar Singh and the audience loved his valour.
Dark Phoenix:
X-Men have to face their worst nightmare. A space rescue mission goes wrong and now the world is waiting for the Doomsday. The old school Jean Grey is gone. As Sophie Turner becomes the new Jean Grey, the mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers becomes fiercer and uncontrollable.
Detective Pikachu:
Those who have grown up watching Pokémon, the cartoon series, had an amazing week courtesy Pikachu. The electrocuting Pokémon is back in our lives, evoking nostalgia in some and excitement in others, in the form of Detective Pikachu. The first live-action film in the Pokémon universe is voiced by Ryan Reynolds. The film also features Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Omar Chaparro.
The Notebook:
Salman Khan launches two new faces in Bollywood, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Promising an enticing love story based in Kashmir, it brings back a revamped version of the song Bumbro. The film releases on March 29.
Turn Up Charlie:
Starring Idris Elba, Turn Up Charlie will stream on Netflix. With a fun and hilarious plot, the story follows Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he unwillingly takes up the role of a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter.
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
