Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix

The last week has seen a number of trailers. While Sophie Turner takes on the charge of Dark Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds wears the cap of the much loved Pokemon, Pikachu. On the Bollywood front, Akshay Kumar stands firm against 10,000 enemies in Kesari.Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss:Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar. Akshay is inspiring as the fearless Havildar Ishar Singh and the audience loved his valour.X-Men have to face their worst nightmare. A space rescue mission goes wrong and now the world is waiting for the Doomsday. The old school Jean Grey is gone. As Sophie Turner becomes the new Jean Grey, the mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers becomes fiercer and uncontrollable.Those who have grown up watching Pokémon, the cartoon series, had an amazing week courtesy Pikachu. The electrocuting Pokémon is back in our lives, evoking nostalgia in some and excitement in others, in the form of Detective Pikachu. The first live-action film in the Pokémon universe is voiced by Ryan Reynolds. The film also features Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Omar Chaparro.Salman Khan launches two new faces in Bollywood, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Promising an enticing love story based in Kashmir, it brings back a revamped version of the song Bumbro. The film releases on March 29.Starring Idris Elba, Turn Up Charlie will stream on Netflix. With a fun and hilarious plot, the story follows Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he unwillingly takes up the role of a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter.