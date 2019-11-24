Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Impress in Good Newwz, Tanhaji

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films and a new Star Wars promo debuted online this week. The films in all promise wholesome entertainment. Ajay Devgn shared the first trailer of his Maratha culture inspired film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol opposite him.

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the bipoic of late politician J Jayalalithaa went viral as a flurry of memes were also uploaded on Twitter shortly. The actress' Instagram handle shared the first look poster of Kangana as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the forthcoming multilingual biopic Thalaivi.

The first look poster that was shared on social media on Saturday was accompanied with the caption, "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told."

Meanwhile, Good Newwz bring a humorous situation to the fore and elevates the laughter with its lead stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Also, Mahesh Babu's upcoming feature Sarileru Neekevvaru saw a short teaser this week and the actor looks dashing as he gears up to take yet another successful year at the box office.

Check out all the trailers and teasers of upcoming films below:

Thalaivi teaser

Kangana Ranaut shows us glimpse of J Jayalalithaa in her in the short teaser of Thalaivi. She can been portraying the late politician's acting days in first part while the other part shows her transformation into the CM of Tamil Nadu. However, fans did complain about the make up and prosthetic.

Good Newwz

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, who are seen fighting over baby issues. While Akshay, Kareena and Diljit impress with their entertaining ways, Kiara adds a flavour to the film that none of the other have. She is spunky and outspoken, unlike her last release Kabir Singh.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his ambitious upcoming period drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" at 1.47 pm on Tuesday. While slices of violence in the trailer suggest the film may not be for the fainthearted, actor-producer Ajay certainly has piqued public curiosity with his very specific release time of the promo clip.

Star Wars

A new promo of the film shows Rey approaching the Darth Vader helmet in a chamber surrounded by white walls. One of the major reasons for fans' excitement for the scene is that Rey's family lineage has been unknown throughout the series. This has led to the speculation of Rey being connected to the Skywalker family in some way.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru released a short teaser and in the film, Mahesh Babu essays the role of army commando Major Ajay Krishna.

