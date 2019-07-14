Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar Prepares for Mission Mangal, Netflix Drops Big Hints From Sacred Games 2

The week saw a number of trailers that created quite a stir on social media. Be it Akshay Kumar preparing for Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi or Angelina Joile reprising the evil character of the horned fairy, Maleficent, the trailers/teasers made quite a buzz on the Internet.

Also, after much wait and anticipation, Netflix released the first trailer of Sacred Games season 2, hinting that the game has gotten bigger, intense and more engaging. Taking cues from Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise:

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar turns into a senior scientist for Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal and will seek to inspire the ambitious project through his efforts and advice. The film follows the story of a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars.

Sacred Games 2 (Netflix)

After much anticipation, the trailer of Netflix Original series Sacred Games season 2 has released. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, the second season will follow the journey of Saif's Sartaj as he comes to terms with his reality and tries to get to the bottom of the mystery that is Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddinn Siddiqui). Going by the trailer, it appears this season's outings will largely hinge on Pankaj's Trivedi, who is shown to be running a cult with his own set of followers.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

After the release of Aladdin, Disney is prepping for another live-adaptation. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is the sequel to Maleficent-- Disney's 2014 retelling of Sleeping Beauty. While Elle Fanning will essay the role of Princess Aurora, Angelina Jolie will reprise her evil character of Maleficent and Michelle Pfeiffer will be seen as Queen Ingrith. Aurora has found her prince who proposes marriage to her. But Maleficent doesn't approve, telling the princess that "love doesn't always end well." But leaving aside their grievances, Aurora, Maleficent and the Queen have to come together to face new dangers and protect the Moors and the magical creatures that reside within it.

Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu bring to the screen the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), with Saand Ki Aankh, the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani. The two actresses portray the incredible true journey of the Tomar women, depicting how they broke shackles of patriarchy and servitude to make a name for themselves across the world.

Batla House

John Abraham adds another film in the string of patriotic films that he has been doing lately, once again donning a uniform as he plays DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Nikkhil Advani's Batla House. The film chronicles the events of the controversial 2008 encounter that took place at Jamia Nagar's Batla House in Delhi. The film follows the aftermath of Delhi police's raid at a flat in Batla House and gunning two alleged terrorists in the wake of a series of bomb blasts that killed 26 people and injured another 133 on September 13, 2008.

