Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar Tickles Funny Bone with Housefull 4, Breaking Bad El Camino Promises a Thriller

This week has been a treat for fans of quintessential Bollywood fans. While Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of Housefull 4, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh return together for the second time with action thriller Marjaavan.

Also, Breaking Bad fans were treated with the engrossing trailer of the its spin-off film El Camino. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Streaming giants, here's taking a look at major highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 takes us back to the genre of comedy the previous movies of the franchise promised us. In the trailer, a man, played by Akshay Kumar, suddenly remembers his old life. He realises that his friends were also present in his past lifetime. He wants everyone to get back to their previous life but it's not possible as they're married to each other's wives in this life. While Kriti Sanon is paired opposite Akshay, Kriti Kharbandha is acting opposite Bobby Deol. Similarly, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Riteish Deshmukh.

Breaking Bad Movie: El Camino

Nearly six years after the original series’ dramatic and bloody end, hold your seats affirm to return to the dark and complex world of Breaking Bad with El Camino. Picking up moments after the series finale of Breaking Bad ends, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman. Directed by Vince Gilligan, the film will hit Netflix on October 11.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh has been banking on their protagonists to be the best and most inspiring part of the film. The trailer seems to have done well in that arena as it shows Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar battle a number of traditional conventions on their way to excelling in a sudden found skill. Based on the lives of the real life shooters, the three-minute trailer interestingly shows how despite their skills, both the old ladies are laughed at and ridiculed for their age as well as regional background. Nevertheless, this only adds to their determination to go further in tournaments and continue to showcase their excellence in the game of shooting.

Laal Kaptaan

The 2-minute and 22-second video sees Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The actor is completely unrecognisable as he sports dreadlocks, heavy beard and a bright red overcoat. The video begins with Saif talking about life and death, saying, "Aadmi ke paida hote hi, kaal apne bhainse pe baith ke chal padhta hai use vaapis laane. Aadmi ki jindagi utni, jitna samay laga bhainse ko us tak pohonchne."

The trailer sees him dragging a dead body behind his horse and fighting with a few men.

Marjaavan

After Ek Villain, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra are coming together for another thriller. While Sidharth is seen taking on the bad guys left, right and center, Tara Sutaria plays his love interest in a girl next door avatar. Riteish is playing the bad guy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.