Trailers This Week: Angrezi Medium, No Time To Die, Stranger Things 4, And More

Actor Irrfan Khan's long-awaited film Angrezi Medium saw its first trailer this week. Angrezi Medium has been helmed by Homi Adajania. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 hit comedy, Hindi Medium that was directed by Saket Choudhary and featured Saba Qamar as the female lead. The new comedy-drama will release on March 20.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things fans were in for a treat as they makers unveiled the teaser of the fourth season. It had an appearance of actor David Harbour, who was believed to be dead by the end of season 3.

Also, a new teaser took us into the world of British spy James Bond's adventures in No Time To Die. The 25th installment in the Bond film franchise hits screens in April 2020.

Angrezi Medium

The wait is over. The makers finally unveiled the trailer of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which also features Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobariyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda in important roles.

No Time To Die teaser

The new teaser of No Time To Die, which will see Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond for the last time, promises a lot of action. The teaser promises plenty of high-speed chases and explosions, with Bond narrowly averting disaster on multiple occasions.

Stranger Things 4 teaser

Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' ended with a glimpse of American prisoners in Russia, which made fans hope that David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was alive. Now, the makers of the show have given official confirmation about his return.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and others in important roles and is directed by auteur Wes Anderson.

Run

Run, a new comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres on April 12 on HBO.

