Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Trailers This Week: Angrezi Medium, No Time To Die, Stranger Things 4, And More

Highly anticipated Bollywood and Hollywood projects like 'Angrezi medium,' 'No Time To Die' and 'Stranger Things 4' saw their respective trailer reveal this week.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trailers This Week: Angrezi Medium, No Time To Die, Stranger Things 4, And More
Feb 16

Actor Irrfan Khan's long-awaited film Angrezi Medium saw its first trailer this week. Angrezi Medium has been helmed by Homi Adajania. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 hit comedy, Hindi Medium that was directed by Saket Choudhary and featured Saba Qamar as the female lead. The new comedy-drama will release on March 20.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things fans were in for a treat as they makers unveiled the teaser of the fourth season. It had an appearance of actor David Harbour, who was believed to be dead by the end of season 3.

Also, a new teaser took us into the world of British spy James Bond's adventures in No Time To Die. The 25th installment in the Bond film franchise hits screens in April 2020.

Scroll down for more trending trailers of the week.

Angrezi Medium

The wait is over. The makers finally unveiled the trailer of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which also features Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobariyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda in important roles.

No Time To Die teaser

The new teaser of No Time To Die, which will see Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond for the last time, promises a lot of action. The teaser promises plenty of high-speed chases and explosions, with Bond narrowly averting disaster on multiple occasions.

Stranger Things 4 teaser

Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' ended with a glimpse of American prisoners in Russia, which made fans hope that David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was alive. Now, the makers of the show have given official confirmation about his return.

The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and others in important roles and is directed by auteur Wes Anderson.

Run

Run, a new comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres on April 12 on HBO.

Check back next week for more hot and trending trailers covering the world of films and TV and web series.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram