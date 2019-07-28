Trailers This Week: Anticipation Rises for Jackpot, Will Smith Returns to Action with Gemini Man

A few highly-anticipated South Indian and Hollywood films saw their respective trailer reveal this week. While Jyotika and Revathi impressed as cops in Jackpot trailer, Nani, after delivering his hit film Jersey, returned with a gang of women to solve crimes and take revenge in Gang Leader teaser.

In Hollywood, Zombieland 2: Double Tap and Will Smith's Gemini Man caught the fancy of the film going community. While Zombieland 2 returns with its original cast, Gemini Man will see Will fighting his clone in the highly-anticipated Ang Lee directorial.

Covering films, TV and web, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Manmadhudu 2

When a love-struck Avantika, played by Rakul Preet Singh, walks into Sam's (Nagarjuna) life, pretending to be his girlfriend for the sake of his family, Sam starts to face new challenges. He doesn't want to become a parent even if he gets married. Moreover, Sam’s family keeps asking Avantika about the age difference between Sam and her.

Gang Leader

The Vikram K Kumar directorial follows Pencil Parthasarthi (Nani), the famous 'revenge writer' whose life goes for a toss when he comes in contact with a team of five women. Going by the teaser, the story line seems to focus on Pencil’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge against their enemy.

Jackpot

The comedy film follows Jyotika and Revathi as they don the cop avatar to take out notorious criminals in town, handing out rib-tickling moments on the way. The trailer has the two actresses dancing and making merry, while they also take on goons who appear more menacing than the two of them. The two characters of Jyotika and Revathi in Jackpot appear to be quite opposite to each other. While Revathi seems more calm and calculated in her moves, Jyotika takes on the world like its her own.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. The four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

Gemini Man

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Barot House

Amit Sadh will seek to clear the mysterious air of Barot House in the Zee5 original series of the same name. Manjari Faddnis and Aaryan Menghji join Amit in the series that airs on August 7.

