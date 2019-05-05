Trailers This Week: Arjun Kapoor Vows to Catch India's Most Wanted, Lannisters & Starks Prepare for Great War

The first week of May has been about raging conflicts and their resolution. Bollywood's Arjun Kapoor as Prabhat Kapoor is teaming up with five men to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology in India's Most Wanted. On the other hand, after winning the great war, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen has pledged to rip out Cersei Lannister and win the last war too.Elsewhere, Sonic has become a whole new speed of hero, whereas, Crawl promises to give the audience some underwater horror.From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, check out the latest must-see trailers released this week:The makers of India's Most Wanted have released a full-length trailer of the upcoming suspense-thriller, with Arjun Kapoor headlining the show as an officer of the law. Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology. In the two-and-a-half minute, trailer voices claim that the nation is in a bad state. Prabhat Kapoor assembles his team of five men to capture India's Most Wanted for the government in five days.Now that the Battle of Winterfell, "the great war" is over, troops have to segregate, choose sides and fight the war for the Iron Throne. Game of Thrones released the preview of the fourth episode of the final season where we see ships and armies sailing across seas to reach King's Landing to face Cersei Lannister and her army. Coupled with intensifying background score, Daenerys sets the stage for a grueling and ruthless war. Promising to win the war, she declares, "We'll rip her(Cersei) out, root and stem."Based on a video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog is an upcoming adventure comedy film by Paramount Pictures. Sonic, an anthropomorphic extraterrestrial blue hedgehog is gifted with incredible speed who is running away from the government. But after a sudden turn of events when Doctor Eggman a brilliant yet insane scientist appears to plot world domination, he assists the government to save the world from him.In 2019s summer director, Alexandre Aja puts forward an underwater horror thriller with Crawl. When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley played by Kaya Scodelario goes in search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. But water is not the only thing they have to survive. For survival, they have to fight frightening underwater creatures.A mysterious good samaritan, aka "Good Sam," leaves $100,000 in cash on seemingly random doorsteps. New York City TV news reporter Kate Bradley played by Tiya Sircar sets out discover Good Sam’s true identity and motive, turning her personal life upside down. It's because of Good Sam Bradley is able to see some kindness between strangers. But who is he?