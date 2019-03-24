English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
This week has been a treat for Hollywood and sci-fi maniacs. From Avengers Endgame TV spot to Stranger Things season 3, a number of trailers hooked the audience to social media.
This week has been a treat for Hollywood and sci-fi maniacs. From Avengers: Endgame TV spot to Stranger Things season 3, a number of trailers hooked the audience to social media and discussion threads to formulate into new fan theories.
On the other hand, Bollywood was busy with a number of award shows lined up lauding the best of 2018. However, the trailer of PM Narendra Modi was released on the eve Holi. Starring Vivek Oberoi the film seems to capture all the major events of Modi's life.
Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss:
PM Narendra Modi
The makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic released the trailer of the film on Thursday and it seems to capture all the major events of its protagonist's life. With Vivek Oberoi playing Modi, the film promises to showcase events from the PM's childhood and adolescence. It also goes on to explore his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.
John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum
Lionsgate Films released a new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum and Keanu Reeves is in desperate lookout for partners to help him survive the international killing contract of USD 14 million that is on Wick’s head. While the first trailer gave us a glimpse into Wick's world, where he is injured, bleeding, hobbling through the streets of New York City, alone with his dog, the new trailer shows that Wick is not all alone in his battle for survival. Instead, he is seeking out unlikely partners to help him stay alive. The most noticeable one is Halle Berry as Sofia, who is helping Wick with two deadly canines by her side.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The teaser of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood have dropped in recently, and it’s scintillating, to say the least. It begins with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt talking about what happens during the shoot of stunt scenes and how a body double is important for a film. It then, in true Quentin Tarantino style, begins to showcase the scene of the action.Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (DiCaprio) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (Pitt) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s.
Stranger Things Season 3
The hit sci-fi, horror series created by Duffer Brothers--Stranger Things is back and the makers have released an official trailer of Season 3. The Season 3 trailer opens up with the familiar '80s tunes, warming us up to the show's charm, as we get a hint of Eleven's psychic powers. After fighting off the Mind Flayer last summer, the kids have grown up to be teenagers and are not to be called 'kids' anymore, says Mike. In Stranger Things style, things take a sharp turn in a matter of seconds and we see professional assassin, evil forces, monster aliens and robots attacking and terrorising the town and townsfolk. Possible elect Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes) also has something evil up his sleeve.
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
