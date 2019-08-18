Trailers This Week: Ayushmann Khurrana Stuns with Dream Girl, 13 Reasons Why 3 Puts up More Questions

After stunning the audience with AndhaDhun and getting critical acclaim for his films like Badhai Ho and Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana has taken up another unconventional character in Dream Girl. The trailer of the same created much buzz among the actor's fan who couldn't stop lauding him.

On Hollywood front, after bidding adieu to Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is all set to charm the audience with her romcom, Last Christmas, alongside Emma Thompson and Henry Golding.

As for streaming giants, Netflix's popular series 13 Reasons Why returns with its season 3 on August 23. The narrative has shifted its focus from Hanna Baker to Bryce Walker, who is now murdered. Trying to solve his murder mystery, the trailer brings forth a lot of questions.

Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming sites, take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl is a comedy of errors, which follows Ayushmann's character, who transforms his voice on the telephone to resemble that of a woman. From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations.

13 Reason Why Season 3

The riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why raises the stakes after a tragedy is averted at Liberty High’s Spring Fling in season 2. But before they could recover from it completely they are struck with the news of Hanna's abuser Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) murder after the night of Homecoming game. As the mystery of Bryce's death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. With a web of secrets and lies tangled, will anyone be found guilty?

Section 375

The trailer of Section 375 is a straightforward presentation of what the film is all about. The spectacular performance of Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna make it an impactful video. The trailer positions the film as a gripping, maturely written courtroom drama around the much-needed discussion on consent. Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a movie director (Rahul Bhatt), who is being defended by Akshaye in court.

Mission Over Mars (M-O-M)

Alt Balaji's latest web series – Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real story behind India’s incredible journey to Mars. The teaser features prominent faces from the entertainment industry that include Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles. the series showcases the journey of four women scientists who go beyond impossibilities to launch Mission Over Mars.

Last Christmas

With a bundle of bad descins and her job of an elf in a year-round Christmas shop Emilia Clarke as Kate takes you around London. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. The romcom releases on November 8.

