2-min read

Trailers This Week: Ayushmann Kuranna Impresses in Article 15, Annabelle Comes Home Scares

From Taapsee Pannu's 'Game Over' to Chris Pratt- Tom Holland's 'Onward,' catch the major movie highlights of this week, trailer-wise.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Trailers This Week: Ayushmann Kuranna Impresses in Article 15, Annabelle Comes Home Scares
Stills from the trailers of Article 15, Mind the Malhotras, Annabelle Comes Home, Onward
Ayushmann Kuranna's Article 15 has been continuously gaining traction. First over his casting as a cop, a first for the actor, and then over its hard hitting subject which revolves around a brutal murder and how the local policemen find themselves helpless and struggling in the face of caste discrimination and bias. Well, the much anticipated film's trailer was released this week and Ayushmann forces us to pay close attention to the matter at hand.

Also, the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller Game Over debuted too. The film promises scares and jump thrills aplenty at the stake of Taapsee's gamer character in the film.

Aforementioned films included, check out the trailers that impressed us this week.

Article 15

Ayushmann is back to the cinema screens, this time as a powerful cop, who is determined to investigate the gang rape and murder of two Dalit women. The trailer of Article 15 hints that the film will talk about pressing issues like caste, race, religion, humanity, power among other things. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film arrives on June 28.



Game Over

After the success of Badla, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Game Over, releasing on June 14. Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film follows Taapsee's character, who a video game enthusiast operating within her restricted world, one where she is seemingly haunted by something.



Mind the Malhotras

Produced by Dia Mirza's Born Free Entertainment, Mind The Malhotras starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 7. It appears to be a light-hearted sit-com, where Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur play husband and wife, who are living under the fear that their marriage might end up in divorce, just like their friends.



Annabelle Comes Home trailer 2

A second trailer of Annabelle Comes Home, which is the third installment of the Conjuring-Annabelle universe created by filmmaker James Wan, was released this week. It introduces a new ghoul known as The Ferryman who has come into the lives of the Warrens. The film returns to the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively, who have locked away Annabelle fearing her evil nature. It releases on June 26.



Onward

Featuring the voice cast of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, Pixar Animation's Onward follows two elf brothers who are out an adventure to discover if magic still exists. Written and directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward releases on 6 March, 2020.



For fresh trailers and latest movie updates check back here next week.

