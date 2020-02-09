Trailers This Week: Baaghi 3, Babloo Bachelor, Loki and WandaVision First Looks, And More

Baaghi 3 trailer debuted this week and soon created fan frenzy of sorts. Featuring Tiger Shroff in the lead role, the Ahmed Khan directorial centers on Ronnie, played by Tiger, who must save his brother Riteish Deshmukh from captivity in Syria. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Disha Patani and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles and is expected to be one helluva ride for action film lovers.

Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe gave fans a glimpse into the world of superheroes with first look video of highly anticipated Disney+ series Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Check out all the trending trailers and fresh movie clips from the week gone by below:

Baaghi 3

The Baaghi franchise has cemented Tiger Shroff's name as an action star in Bollywood and with the third installment, things seem to be taking off a notch higher.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The new video opens with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) stating, "It's time," as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) throws Captain America's shield at a tree before several action-packed scenes take place in rapid cuts.

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," and "Loki" are coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/D0WL98c2HE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2020

Loki

Lead actor Tom Hiddleston shares a dialogue at the end of the clip as he menacingly looks into the camera saying, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground."

WandaVision

Wanda and Vsison's love story is een developing in the past as the two characters suddenly appear inside a room in the present.

Babloo Bachelor

Sharman Joshi and Pooja Chopra's film revolves around marriage and the pros and cons of it. The comedy film releases in cinemas on March 20.

