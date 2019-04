Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes Internet by Storm

In the movies line, expectations meet reality once the trailer is released. Keeping in mood with the evergreen trailer times, here's a list of film teasers that debuted this week. From Beyoncé's Homecoming to Student of The Year 2, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.Shahid Kapoor is a boozing, drug-addicted doctor in Kabir Singh, which is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. Kabir Singh, an out-and-out action film, co-starring Kiara Advani and Shahid promises to be a self-destructive and threatening character in it.The Netflix documentary film based on Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance and will premiere on April 17. Homecoming, which is directed by the Beyoncé herself, will take us into the life of Queen Bey, with exclusive and candid behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, Coachella rehearsals and final performance.Walt Disney Studios shared a full- length trailer of their upcoming film The Lion King, which is a live-action remake of the original 1994 animated musical. The trailer follows Simba's journey as he falls in love and makes new friends. The final shot also shows Timon and Pumbaa leisurely humming their adorable, iconic song-- In the jungle.The students are back to give out life lessons in friendship and love. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of competing students and their complicated relationships, while they battle it out to take home the prestigious Dignity Cup.The ninth and final film in the original Star Wars saga will be called The Rise of Skywalker and will feature the return of the evil emperor Palpatine, who threatens the young heroine Rey and the Resistance. The film takes place some time after the events of the 2017 film The Last Jedi.Follow @News18Movies for more